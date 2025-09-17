Denver, USA – September, 2025: TDAP is participating in NSC Congress & Expo 2025 at Denver, USA with 10 leading Pakistani companies specializing in safety gloves, safety wear, and safety equipment from Pakistan.

Prominent companies from Pakistan like M/s Dilpasand Hosiery , M/s Jashan Walk Industries, M/s M.R. & Sons, M/s JNA Group, M/s Sawans Brothers, M/s Star Team, M/s Saadat Sports, M/s Active Safety, M/s Byzentium Enterprises, and M/s Cavrix are excited to showcase their best products and are hopeful to secure orders in the U.S. for safety wear, gloves, and protective equipment.

Through this initiative, TDAP seeks to strengthen economic linkages between the two countries by encouraging Exhibition, B2B meetings, trade networking sessions, and sector-focused engagements. The Exhibition will not only highlight Pakistan’s export capabilities but also create opportunities for collaboration in sectors.