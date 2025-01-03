After spending 16 years in an Indian prison, Mohammad Masroof, also known as Mansoor Ahmed, will return to Karachi, Pakistan.

According to a report by News 18, the 50-year-old Pakistani citizen has finally been granted release after serving his sentence. He will be released from the Gorakhpur District Jail on February 7.

Masroof was arrested in 2008 at the Nepal border in Bahraich. He was accused of entering India illegally without a passport and visa. Initially, he was also charged with espionage, but the High Court dismissed this charge, convicting him only for violating immigration laws.

It is worth noting that Masroof’s release order was also issued a year ago, but due to technical reasons, the process was delayed. Now, following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, arrangements are being made to send him from Bahraich to Delhi and then to Pakistan via the Attari border.

According to Gorakhpur District Jail Superintendent A.K. Kashyap, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a No Objection Certificate, and the release process for Masroof is being expedited.

Jail officials mention that Masroof has behaved well during his sentence and is now eager to reunite with his family. His family members have expressed that they are ready to welcome him upon his return home.