Advertisements

In a groundbreaking development, Pakistani-American trauma surgeon Dr. Adil Haider has launched “Hami”, the world’s first AI-powered physician assistant, aimed at revolutionizing patient care in Pakistan and beyond.

The innovation was announced by Boston Health AI, a US-based health tech company founded by Dr. Haider in 2024. Currently, Hami is operational in multiple hospitals across Pakistan, with a global rollout planned for next year.

Advertisements

Boston Health AI describes Hami as an intelligent assistant that transforms the clinical intake process by actively listening to patients, documenting their complete medical history, and assisting doctors with real-time AI-generated medical notes. Its ambient scribe feature allows seamless transcription and structured documentation of physician-patient conversations during consultations.

Designed with multilingual capabilities, Hami ensures a language-neutral user experience, making it adaptable for diverse populations. Dr. Haider emphasized that the technology is built to bridge gaps in healthcare systems, enabling clinicians to deliver evidence-based, high-quality care—whether they are practicing in Boston or in remote areas like Badin.

Founded with a vision to redefine healthcare delivery, Boston Health AI brings together clinicians, technologists, and innovators dedicated to enhancing medical services through AI-driven solutions.

“This marks a new era of accessible, intelligent healthcare at scale,” Dr. Haider said, highlighting Hami’s potential to transform patient care globally.