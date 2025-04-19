ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced that the Pakistan women’s cricket team will not travel to India for the upcoming Women’s World Cup. Instead, the PCB has called for a neutral venue, leaving the final decision to the host country, India.

Addressing the media in Islamabad, Naqvi emphasized unity and team spirit, stating, “When teams play with cohesion, they achieve better results. Our women cricketers deserve recognition—it’s their right. India, being the host, will decide the venue, but we have made our stance clear.”

He also noted recent changes in the women’s squad have brought positive results. Furthermore, Naqvi confirmed that Aqib Javed has been appointed as interim coach of the national side, with more structural decisions expected soon.

Pakistan secured their place in this year’s 50-over Women’s Cricket World Cup by defeating Thailand in Lahore. This marked their fourth consecutive win, following victories over Ireland, Scotland, and the West Indies.

Seven teams have now qualified for the tournament: India (host), Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. The final spot is being contested among Bangladesh, Scotland, and the West Indies.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place later this year in India—pending final venue decisions amid the ongoing political tension.