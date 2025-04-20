Karachi : The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has been honoured with two distinguished accolades—Customer Service Initiative of the Year for Pakistan and Service Delivery Innovation Initiative of the Year for Pakistan—at the Healthcare Asia Awards held last week in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Organised annually by Healthcare Asia Magazine, the awards celebrate outstanding healthcare providers and leaders across the Asia-Pacific region.

Throughout its 40-year legacy, AKUH has remained committed to enhancing patient care and access, consistently investing in technologies that simplify and enrich the patient experience. Its award-winning multichannel patient access initiative has transformed how patients seek information and book appointments—making services more accessible, efficient, and convenient.

By offering both traditional and digital platforms, AKUH ensures that all patients—regardless of background or digital literacy—can navigate their healthcare journey with ease. This patient-first approach promotes equity in service delivery while respecting individuals’ time and preferences.

Commenting on the achievements, Dr Farhat Abbas, CEO of AKUH Health System, Pakistan, said: “These awards reflect the outstanding and innovative work of the team and our unwavering commitment to making world-class healthcare accessible to every individual, regardless of socioeconomic status or location. Our vision extends beyond treatment—we strive to bridge the gap between excellence and access, and to lead transformative change in the way healthcare is delivered.”

A key component of the initiative is the integration of WhatsApp as a patient engagement tool. Through this familiar interface, users can obtain information, download lab and radiology reports, and book or reschedule appointments. With over 400,000 patient interactions annually, the platform has significantly reduced call wait times and empowered patients to manage their care independently.

Complementing this is AKUH’s Family Hifazat mobile app, which offers a comprehensive self-service platform for healthcare management. The app enables users to schedule appointments, access medical records and test results, receive timely notifications, and utilise telehealth services—all through a single digital touchpoint. Together, WhatsApp and the mobile app reinforce AKUH’s multichannel strategy and leadership in patient-centred digital innovation.

These efforts earned AKUH the Customer Service Initiative of the Year – Pakistan award, recognising its commitment to inclusive, technology-driven healthcare solutions.

Dr Huma Naz, Director of Outpatient Services and Patient Access Services at AKUH, said: “These honours at the Healthcare Asia Awards are a testament to the tireless dedication of our teams and our shared mission to keep patients at the heart of our service delivery, while expanding convenient access to healthcare. We believe in innovation with purpose—ensuring that every advancement brings us closer to delivering more inclusive, compassionate, and accessible care for all.”

Further recognition came through AKUH’s innovative Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, which automates appointment confirmations, cancellations, and rescheduling through a bilingual, user-friendly interface. Fully integrated with the hospital’s Health Information System, the IVR enables seamless automation, convenience, and continuity of care. It also features automated reporting that tracks 100 percent of call attempts and patient responses—enhancing transparency and accountability.

This initiative earned AKUH the Service Delivery Innovation Initiative of the Year – Pakistan award, highlighting its sustained focus on operational efficiency and excellence in patient service.

Mr Muhammad Fahd, Regional Director for ICT at AKU, said: “Technology is revolutionising healthcare in numerous ways, bringing about opportunities for significant improvements. This recognition underscores our commitment to transforming healthcare access and delivery. By integrating solutions like Interactive Voice Response (IVR) WhatsApp and the Family Hifazat Mobile App, we have simplified the healthcare experience—empowering patients to access care more easily and efficiently.”

These accolades reaffirm AKUH’s dedication to delivering patient-centred, equitable care, and to empowering individuals to take control of their healthcare journeys. With a continued focus on digital innovation and accessibility, AKUH is redefining excellence in healthcare delivery across Pakistan and beyond.