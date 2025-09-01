Karachi, September 1, 2025 – Malik Muhammad Bostan, Chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan and the Forex Association of Pakistan, has expressed deep sorrow over the widespread devastation caused by recent floods in various districts of Punjab.

In a statement, he acknowledged the efforts of the Punjab government in providing relief to affected populations but emphasized the urgent need for more coordinated and comprehensive action at the federal level.

“We fully understand the suffering of the flood victims. This is a time for unity and collective response,” said Malik Bostan.

According to official figures, over 1.8 million people have been directly affected by the floods, with many having lost their homes and now living under open skies. He urged all political parties to move beyond rhetoric and political point-scoring during natural disasters and instead engage in meaningful work such as relocating victims to safe shelters, delivering relief supplies, and participating in long-term rehabilitation efforts.

Commenting on the broader regional context, Malik Bostan said:

“India, having suffered a humiliating defeat in conventional warfare with Pakistan, is now resorting to water terrorism. But under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Army, government, and the nation stand united—and we will defeat India in this water war as well.”

He praised the swift and commendable role of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and federal and provincial governments in launching emergency relief operations.

Malik Bostan further warned that floodwaters were now heading toward Sindh, and called on government departments to take preemptive and practical measures to deal with potential disasters. He noted that the Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

“If timely measures are not taken, the city may once again be submerged, causing severe hardships for the people,” he cautioned.