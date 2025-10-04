ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has warned India that any fresh act of military adventurism will be met with a powerful and unrestrained response.

In a statement, the army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) expressed deep concern over inflammatory and irresponsible remarks by highest officials of the Indian security establishment.

Advertisements

The ISPR said such statements appear to be an attempt to manufacture pretexts for aggression.

The statement comes a day after Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi warned Pakistan to end what he called “state-sponsored terrorism,” saying the country risked losing its place in “world history and geography” if it continued such policies.

Speaking at an event in Rajasthan, General Dwivedi said India would not exercise the same restraint it did during “Operation Sindoor 1.0” if provoked again.

“If Pakistan wants to secure its place in world history and geography, it must stop state-backed terror. We will respond more strongly than we did during Operation Sindoor 1.0 if pushed again,” he said.

“For decades, India has fuelled violence and perpetrated cross-border terrorism in South Asia and beyond,” the ISPR statement said, adding that such rhetoric could have serious consequences for peace and stability in the region.