After Pakistan’s defeat against New Zealand, captain Mohammad Rizwan attributed the loss to wayward bowling in the death overs and Fakhar Zaman’s injury, which disrupted their momentum in the Champions Trophy opener. Now, Pakistan faces a must-win match against archrival India on Sunday, with no room for error.

However, the game is under threat from the weather, as the UAE has been experiencing cloudy conditions and occasional rainfall in some areas. Will rain wash out the game on Sunday?

Dubai received rain on Tuesday, but it stayed away on Thursday. However, the Jebel Jais mountains in Ras Al Khaimah saw rainfall and hail. According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology, the forecast predicts fair to partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times by night and Monday morning, with a chance of light rainfall over some northern areas.

It’s important to note that there are no reserve days for group stage matches.