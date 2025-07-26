Advertisements

DUBAI – The Asia Cup 2025 is officially set to ignite cricket fever in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, confirmed by Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. With matches scheduled in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Asia’s premier cricket tournament is returning with greater intensity following its high-profile events earlier this year.

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the legendary Pakistan vs India rivalry could light up the tournament not once, but potentially three times — in the group stage, Super Four, and possibly the grand final.

ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi officially announced the development, silencing weeks of speculation and diplomatic hurdles. With India’s participation confirmed, the stage is set for blockbuster cricket showdowns, and fans have already started counting down the days.

Sources indicate that Pakistan and India will be placed in the same group, ensuring an early clash during the group matches. However, the rivalry might escalate further with rematches in the Super Four and a potential high-stakes final that could captivate millions.

This year’s Asia Cup will feature eight teams:

Pakistan

India

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Hong Kong

UAE

Oman

A total of 19 matches will be played, culminating in the grand finale on the last Sunday of September. While minor adjustments to the schedule are possible, the September 9–28 window has been confirmed.

Beyond cricket, Asia Cup 2025 is poised to be a cultural spectacle, as Pakistan and India gear up for a series of electrifying clashes that will resonate far beyond the boundaries of the stadiums.