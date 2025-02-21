Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy title defense hinges on a high-stakes match against arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday. The team finds itself in a must-win situation after opener Fakhar Zaman was sidelined with an abdominal muscle injury, with Imam-ul-Haq stepping in as his replacement.

Pakistan’s tournament campaign started on a disappointing note with a 60-run loss to New Zealand in their Group A opener. To keep their title hopes alive, they must secure a victory against India.

Pakistan vs India in ICC Champions Trophy

The two teams last met in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, clashing twice, including a memorable final at The Oval, where Pakistan triumphed. Over the tournament’s history, Pakistan has won three of their five encounters, while India has secured two victories.

India vs Pakistan – ODI Head-to-Head

The historic rivalry began in 1978, and since then, they have played 135 ODIs. Pakistan leads the overall record with 73 wins, while India has won 57 matches. Five games ended without a result.

India vs Pakistan in Dubai

Pakistan has historically had the upper hand over India in ODI matches played in the UAE. Out of 28 encounters in the region, Pakistan has won 19 times, compared to India’s nine victories.

Pakistan Wins: 19

India Wins: 9

With a strong record in Dubai, Pakistan will aim to turn their fortunes around and stay in contention for the title in this crucial clash.