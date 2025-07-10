Advertisements

Hanoi, 10 July 2025 —Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan, held a productive meeting with Mr. Pham Tan Cong, President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), in Hanoi on the sidelines of the 5th Pakistan-Vietnam Joint Trade Committee session, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade relations.

The Minister appreciated VCCI’s longstanding support and emphasized the need to unlock untapped potential in key sectors such as textiles, IT, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and chemicals.

Advertisements

He proposed enhanced business-to-business (B2B) engagement, visits to industrial parks for Pakistani investors, and stronger institutional linkages between chambers and trade associations of both countries.

Jam Kamal also highlighted Pakistan’s strengths in agriculture, leather, surgical instruments, and pharmaceuticals, encouraging Vietnam to explore sourcing opportunities and joint ventures in these areas.

He invited VCCI to lead a trade delegation to Pakistan and welcomed greater Pakistani participation in Vietnamese trade expos, with VCCI’s support.

Mr. Pham Tan Cong appreciated the proposals and expressed strong interest in expanding economic cooperation with Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepen commercial collaboration and ensure continued coordination through Pakistan’s Commercial Section in Hanoi.