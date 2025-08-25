Pakistani youth can easily earn by offering their services through E commerce in US market: Hassan Ahmed.

Karachi (Staff Reporter) The Pakistan-US Business Council 2025 meeting organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) was held at Federation House Karachi. The objective of the meeting was to explore business opportunities, cyber security, e-commerce, and promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and the US. The meeting was held not only physically but also on the virtual platform (Zoom) which was attended by participants from the country and abroad. Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Pakistan-US Business Council Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain said that it is at its highest level of Pakistan US Relations in history.

He said Pakistani businessmen will have access to global markets through E Commerce, especially with a major trading partner like the United States, while increasing Pakistan’s exports, entrepreneurship training of youth and development of the digital economy are among our priorities, and FPCCI brings policymakers and industrialists closer through such platforms. Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain said that Pakistan-US relations are currently focusing the enhancement of trade. The Trump administration is openly praising Pakistan’s strategic efforts and has expressed a clear preference for cooperation in the development of Pakistan’s vast mineral and oil reserves. The US’s tariff relief to Pakistan will increase exports of textiles and other items, while steps are also being taken to discover oil, which will not only boost Pakistan but also the US economy. After the recent lunch meeting between Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir and President Donald Trump at the White House, the US President has highlighted the importance of Pakistan on several occasions, and reiterated his commitment to a strong bilateral partnership.

Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain said that the unique moment has given Pakistan a unique opportunity to work with the US. It provides a golden opportunity to strengthen its economy through improved trade, investment and technical cooperation. By leveraging US support, Pakistan can accelerate industrial development, increase exports, and unlock the full potential of its natural resources, paving the way for a prosperous and self-reliant future. On this occasion, Director Green Vault Inc. America Fahad Iqbal gave a special session on cyber security.

He said that digital security is the most important challenge in today’s era and the Pakistani business community is in dire need of strengthening its cyber security system. He also informed the participants about the security requirements of doing business in the US and ways to protect themselves from digital threats. On the occasion of the meeting, e-commerce expert and CEO Reforce Digital Hassan Ahmed gave a comprehensive presentation on “Company Registration and Starting Work on E-Commerce Platforms in the US”. He said that Pakistani youth can earn a lot of capital by offering their services if they get the right guidance, training and access to digital platforms. Syed Nasser Wajahat, moderator of the event and Senior Vice Chairman of Pakistan USA Business Council, said that organizing such a meeting Pakistan’s trade potential increases. He said that the role of FPCCI is not only to promote business but also to provide a better and safer business environment, so that Pakistan emerges as an effective economic partner in the world. Through this event, Pakistani businessmen were made aware of business opportunities in the United States, legal requirements, digital security, and the possibilities of e-commerce. The path was paved for providing skills and information to youth to do business globally. This program played a positive role in promoting bilateral trade, investment opportunities, and the development of the digital economy.