Karachi: Pakistan’s leading healthcare experts, biomedical engineers, regulators, and industry leaders have launched an ambitious “Vision 2030” initiative to locally manufacture at least 30 percent of the country’s medical devices by 2030.

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The announcement came during the Pakistan Medical Devices Manufacturing Summit, organized by the Saman-e-Shifa Foundation in collaboration with Salim Habib University and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Locally Manufactured Medical Equipment Donated to NICVD

During the summit, the Saman-e-Shifa Foundation donated locally manufactured ICU ventilators, multipara patient monitors, and syringe pumps to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

Officials formally handed over the equipment to NICVD Executive Director Prof. Tahir Saghir as a symbol of Pakistan’s growing capacity in medical device manufacturing.

MoUs Signed to Promote Innovation and Research

The event also featured the signing of key memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

One agreement was signed between the Saman-e-Shifa Foundation and the Institute of Pakistan Medical Device Industry (IPMDI). Another MoU was signed between Salim Habib University and IPMDI to promote indigenous manufacturing, research collaboration, and innovation in the medical device sector.

Experts Stress Need for Self-Reliance in Healthcare

Speaking at the summit, Saman-e-Shifa Foundation Chairman Prof. Dr. Syed Shahid Noor said Pakistan could no longer rely heavily on imported medical technologies.

He stated that recent global crises, especially the Covid-19 pandemic, exposed serious weaknesses in international healthcare supply chains.

“Self-reliance in healthcare is no longer a choice; it is essential for national survival and healthcare security,” he said.

He added that Pakistan spends billions of rupees annually on imported medical devices that could be manufactured locally with proper investment, policy support, and research infrastructure.

Rs1 Billion R&D Fund Announced

Participants at the summit agreed to establish a Rs1 billion research and development fund to support local medical device manufacturing and technological innovation in Pakistan.

The summit also inaugurated the Centre of Medical Device Innovation and Research and launched Pakistan’s first dedicated medical device manufacturing platform.

Industry Leaders Highlight Challenges and Opportunities

A panel discussion titled “Quality Medical Device Manufacturing in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities” brought together industry experts, healthcare professionals, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

Panelists emphasized the importance of stronger industry-academia partnerships, skilled workforce development, biomedical engineering research, and implementation of international quality standards.

Experts noted that local manufacturing would improve affordability and accessibility of healthcare technologies while reducing import dependence and creating opportunities for Pakistan to emerge as a regional hub for medical device manufacturing.