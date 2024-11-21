Pakistan has unveiled a plan to transition 30 percent of the country’s transport to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, as announced by Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting an environmentally friendly transportation system.

He detailed that the initiative includes transitioning two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers to EVs, aiming to mitigate the environmental impact of traditional fuel-based transportation.

Rana Tanveer Hussain highlighted that this shift is also intended to ease the financial strain of import bills tied to fossil fuel consumption.

He noted that the global demand for electric vehicles is rising due to their numerous benefits and cost advantages, making this transition a timely and essential move for Pakistan.

The minister further praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s dedication to addressing air pollution and reducing dependency on oil imports through a comprehensive new electric vehicle policy for 2025-2030.

He shared that the Prime Minister has directed policymakers to focus on offering incentives and ensuring affordable prices for consumers to encourage widespread adoption of EVs.