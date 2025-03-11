Marking its 25th anniversary, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced Pakistan’s first fully digital ID card, a groundbreaking step in identity management and database integration.

This digital initiative is part of the government’s Digital Pakistan vision, aiming to replace or complement physical ID cards with secure digital certificates. Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, praised the move as a major leap toward a modernized identity system.

The digital ID will be available via the Pak ID Mobile Application, removing the need for physical cards. Additionally, upcoming digital verification systems—supported by the World Bank’s Digital Economy Enhancement Project—will streamline authentication processes for various services.

The fully digital identity system is set for pilot testing on August 14, 2025, coinciding with Pakistan’s Independence Day. As a core part of the Digital Pakistan initiative, this advancement aims to foster a knowledge-driven economy and accelerate socio-economic progress through cutting-edge digital solutions.