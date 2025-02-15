ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed optimism about stronger Pakistan-U.S. relations under President Donald Trump’s tenure.

During a meeting with U.S. Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, Naqvi discussed bilateral cooperation, mutual interests, and his recent visit to the United States, where he held positive discussions with U.S. Congress members.

Naqvi emphasized that terrorism is a global challenge that requires collective international efforts. He highlighted the longstanding Pakistan-U.S. relationship and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in various sectors, particularly in strengthening Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies with U.S. support.

The minister also invited Ambassador Baker to attend the upcoming Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Islamabad as a gesture of goodwill and cultural exchange.