Karachi: Renowned architect and chairman of KHA Business and International Relations Kafeel Hussain organized a grand farewell ceremony in honor of the Consul General of Turkey Dr. Cemal Sangu. On this occasion, Kafeel Hussain was accompanied by prominent businessman Kaleem Farooqui, former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Majeed Aziz, Foreign Minister Irfan Soomro, Consul Generals of the Sultanate of Oman, Germany, Malaysia, Indonesia, diplomatic representatives of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, while Honorary Consul General of Morocco Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Honorary Consul General of Jordan Yousef Farrukh, Brigadier Haris Nawaz, Dr. Zahid Hassan Ansari, Athar Iqbal, Nadeem Maazji, FPCCI members, social activists and intellectuals were also present at the event.

On this occasion, renowned architect and chairman of KHA Business and International Relations Kafeel Hussain said that Pakistan and Turkey are best friends. Dr. Cemal Sangu not only strengthened the relations between Turkey and Pakistan during his tenure but also promoted friendship and brotherhood between the people of both countries. He said that this event is a recognition of his services on our behalf and we hope that Dr. Cemal Sangu will continue to consider Pakistan as his second home in the future. On the occasion of the event, Turkish Consul General in Turkey Dr. Cemal Sangu said that the friendship between Turkey and Pakistan spans centuries and I consider Pakistan as my second home, while the relations between Pakistan and Turkey are based on brotherhood and mutual love. He said that during my stay in Pakistan, I have felt the hospitality, sincerity and love of the people here closely. Dr. Cemal Sangu said that the relations between the two countries will further strengthen in the future and Turkey will always stand side by side with Pakistan.

He said that the renowned architect and Chairman of KHA Business and International Relations Kafeel Hussain is playing a positive role in improving Pakistan’s trade and cultural relations with all countries, which is commendable. On this occasion, prominent businessman Kaleem Farooqui said that Kafeel Hussain’s efforts in strengthening business and diplomatic relations are commendable. His leadership and vision have brought KHA Business International Relations to a prominent position. He said that organising of this wonderful farewell ceremony reflects friendship, respect and professional relations. On this occasion, former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Majeed Aziz said that Kafeel Hussain has played an important role in introducing the business community to the world.

His tireless work and visionary thinking are truly commendable. At the end of the ceremony, Director Regulatory Affairs KHA Business and International Relations Ali Haider thanked all the esteemed participants and said that your participation has made this event more successful and memorable. The chief guest of the ceremony, Foreign Minister Irfan Soomro, presented a commemorative shield to the outgoing Consul General of Turkey, Dr. Cemal Sangu. The highlight of the ceremony was the soulful performance of Sufi Sama, which gave a spiritual color to the ceremony, which was greatly appreciated by the guests. At the end of the ceremony, a cake was cut and a scrumptious dinner was served. Overall, the ceremony was the best reflection of Pakistani hospitality.