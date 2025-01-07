Karachi: Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that FPCCI is taking a prominent multi-sectoral exporters’ delegation to Bangladesh this week to strive for a breakthrough in economic, commercial and trade relations between the two countries. The delegation is looking forward to meet Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to the interim government of Bangladesh and Sheikh Bashir Uddin, commerce advisor to the interim government, he added.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh stressed that the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan can achieve substantive milestones for Pakistan through economic diplomacy; which seem to be difficult vis-à-vis political diplomacy. That is how countries and the regions come closer in today’s world through forging interdependencies that result in creation of wealth and prosperity for their respective populations. The delegation will comprise of more than 35 businessmen across diverse industries, he added.

It is pertinent to note that H. E. Mahbubul Alam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi, visited Federation House to brainstorm and discuss the activities and scope of FPCCI delegation’s Bangladesh visit. He extended his full support in expeditious visa issuance and facilitation to the genuine Pakistani businessmen for trade promotion activities. Mr. Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman & VP FPCCI and Mr. Asif Sakhi, VP FPCCI, will also be a part of the delegation.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh explained that Bangladesh is one country with which bilateral trade can be enhanced in a short-span due to complementary nature of our economies and major exports. This creates a room for industrial collaborations; joint ventures; transfer of technology; B2B & chamber-to-chamber engagements and collective trade promotion activities, he added.

Mr. Saquib Fayaaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, informed that FPCCI delegation will also visit Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) to explore avenues of mutual cooperation and study international trends in various established and emerging industries. The delegation will also participate in Pakistan – Bangladesh Business Forum next week in Dhaka to be organized by Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI), on January 13, 2025.

Mr. Magoon added that electronics, cars, industrial machinery, carpets, toys, ceramics, sanitary products, handicrafts, fabrics, ready-made garments, leather, home appliances, processed foods, furniture, plastic goods, jute products, cosmetics, sports goods and jewelry are some of the major sectors that display their products at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF).

E. Mahbubul Alam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi, stated that bilateral trade is merely $800 million between the two countries; and, it can easily be increased to $2 – 3 billion within years; if we can explore and realize untapped export potential in our respective counterpart countries.

Mr. Aman Paracha, VP FPCCI, elaborated that on the back of socio-economic and religious similarities, bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are bound to grow; and, Pakistan has a lot to learn from microfinance model of Bangladesh for poverty alleviation through creating enabling environment for cottage industries & SMEs; employment generation and women emancipation.