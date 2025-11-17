Dubai / Karachi : The region’s prominent exhibition for the automotive parts, accessories, and service industry, will take place from 09 – 11 December 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 03-day fair will bring together global automotive brands, manufacturers, and suppliers to explore new business opportunities across the Middle East, Africa, and other international markets. Key product categories include Parts & Components, Electrics & Electronics, Tires & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customizing, Diagnostics & Repair Equipment, and Body & Paint.

In the 2024 edition, 2,229 exhibitors from 62 countries showcased their products to 48,421 visitors from 149 countries, reflecting the scale and importance of the event.

For the 2025 edition, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), is facilitating the participation of 10 Pakistani companies in the Pakistan Pavilion. These include Ghauri Tyres & Tubes, Multi Tech Engineering, Super Horn, Thermosole Industries, Rastgar Engineering, Sanpak Engineering, Darson Industries, United Auto Industries, Diamond Tyres.

In addition to these, Panther Tyres Limited, Pakistan Accumulators Limited, and Atlas Battery Limited will participate individually at Automechanika Dubai 2025.

Pakistan’s participation aims to highlight the country’s growing manufacturing capabilities in the automotive and engineering sectors, while creating new opportunities for international trade and collaboration.