Frankfurt (30 May 2025) – Pakistani manufacturers will participate in the four-day exhibition Automechanika Frankfurt 2026, while the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will also take part with the Pakistan Pavilion. TDAP is offering subsidized stalls to promote the export of automotive parts, tyres, systems, and technologies related to the repair and maintenance of cars and trucks.

Automechanika Frankfurt will be held once again from 8 to 12 September 2026, bringing together global experts from the automotive industry to explore the latest innovations and technologies. This year’s fair will feature a new forum titled ‘HighTech4Mobility’ focusing on software-defined vehicles. Other key topics will include sustainability, transformation, and workforce development

Each stand cost is Rs. 1,067,000/= only with TDAP subsidy, while direct exhibitor will have to pay around Rs 2,100,000 Last date to apply through TDAP is 15th of May 2025

In 2024, the fair hosted 4,132 exhibitors from 76 countries and attracted 107,676 visitors from 172 countries, underscoring its status as a leading international platform for automotive professionals and innovation.

11 exhibitors from Pakistan participated in Automechanika Frankfurt 2024. Ammarian Industry, A-One Techniques, Atlas Engineering, Excel Engineering, Ghauri Tyre and Tubes, Matchless Engineering, Metaline Industries, Royal Tech, and Thermosole Industries participated through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), while Darson Industries and Rastgar Engineering participated directly.

Numerous importers and members of the Pakistan Auto Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association (PASPIDA) visited the fair, reflecting the growing interest of Pakistani businesses in global automotive trade.