The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the issuance of a special Rs75 commemorative coin to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

REAP Delegation Returns from Successful US Trade Mission to Boost Pakistani Rice Exports

Advertisements

According to the official statement, the coin will be available to the public from May 25, 2026, through exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation offices across the country.

Pakistan and China formally established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1951. The commemorative coin aims to honor the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Coin Features and Specifications

The commemorative coin is round in shape with serrated edges. It is made of copper-nickel, consisting of 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel.

The coin has a diameter of 36 millimeters and weighs 19 grams.

Obverse Design

The obverse side features Pakistan’s crescent moon and five-pointed star facing northwest in a rising position.

The words “Islami Jamhuria Pakistan” appear in Urdu along the upper edge. The year “2026” is placed below the crescent alongside two wheat branches.

The face value “75” appears in bold, while the word “Rupia” is written in Urdu script.

Reverse Highlights Pakistan-China Friendship

The reverse side displays the national flags of Pakistan and China in the center.

The wording “75th Anniversary of Pakistan and China Diplomatic Relations” appears along the upper edge of the coin. Meanwhile, the phrase “Trust Friendship Support” is written along the lower side.

An artistic numeral “75” appears below the flags, with the years “1951” and “2026” placed on both sides.

In addition, Urdu and Chinese inscriptions highlight 75 years of diplomatic relations and the message of trust, friendship, and cooperation between the two countries.

Symbol of Lasting Bilateral Relations

The commemorative coin reflects the strong diplomatic, economic, and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

Over the decades, both countries have maintained close cooperation in trade, infrastructure, defense, and regional connectivity.