ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government is tightening its grip on begging in Saudi Arabia by introducing a stringent Umrah policy.

As per details, the move aims to curb the begging mafia that has been tarnishing Pakistan’s image in the holy land.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to take drastic measures against beggars, including obtaining an affidavit from pilgrims before departing for Umrah, promising not to beg. Those who violate this affidavit will face strict legal action.

To further prevent begging, Umrah pilgrims will only be allowed to travel in groups, not individually. This measure ensures that pilgrims are accountable for their actions and are less likely to engage in begging.

Tour operators will also be required to obtain affidavits from pilgrims, making them complicit in preventing begging.

Sources revealed that the government is serious about addressing this issue, as begging has harmed Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted operations during various areas of Multan and arrested four travel agents involved in sending citizens to Saudi Arabia for begging.