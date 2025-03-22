Karachi, Pakistan – March 22, 2025 – Pakistan is set to welcome the world’s top young squash talent as

it hosts the U23 World Squash Championship in Karachi from April 6-10, 2025. This historic event marks

the first time that players from 32 countries will compete in Pakistan, further strengthening the country’s

presence in the international squash community.

With a legacy built by legends like Jahangir Khan, renowned for his unmatched 555-match winning

streak, Pakistan has a deep-rooted history in the sport. The upcoming championship will bring together

rising squash stars, offering an exciting showcase of skill, determination, and sportsmanship.

The event is being held with the support of the Government of Sindh, Commissioner Karachi, Special

Forces and DHA Administration, reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to promoting sporting excellence and

fostering international collaboration in squash.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, President of the Pakistan Squash Federation, extended

his warm welcome to the participants, stating: “We are honored to host players from across the globe to

Pakistan for the first time and are committed to providing them with the best possible facilities throughout

the championship. Through such prestigious international events, we aim to position Pakistan as a key

contributor to the global development of squash and ensure its continued recognition as a flagship sport

worldwide.”

Notably, squash has been added as one of the five new sports to be featured in the 2028 Olympic Games

in Los Angeles. This inclusion marks a significant milestone for the sport, and the U23 World Squash

Championship in Karachi serves as an exciting platform for emerging talent, many of whom may go on to

compete on the Olympic stage.

“We are proud to host the U23 World Squash Championship and to welcome the best young players from

around the world,” said Adnan Asad, President of the Sindh Squash Association & Vice President of the

Pakistan Squash Federation. “Our rich squash heritage, coupled with the support of our local partners,

ensures that this event will be a milestone in our sporting history.”

Squash enthusiasts, sports fans, and the media are invited to witness five days of high-intensity

competition, as Karachi becomes the center of the global squash community. Match schedules, ticketing

details, and further event highlights will be announced soon.