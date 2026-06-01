Pakistan will organize a major Single Country Trade Expo and International Business Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, later this year.

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The event is expected to take place in late August or the first week of September 2026.

The announcement was made by the Pakistan SADC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (PSCTF).

According to organizers, the initiative aims to strengthen trade, investment and industrial cooperation between Pakistan and African countries.

Hundreds of Business Leaders Expected

Around 100 Pakistani exhibitors and 100 business representatives will participate in the two-day event.

In addition, more than 1,000 investors, importers, distributors and business leaders from across Africa are expected to attend.

As a result, the expo is being described as one of the largest Pakistan-focused trade events in the region.

New Opportunities for Pakistani Businesses

Speaking at a business breakfast in Karachi, PSCTF Pakistan Chapter Convener Syed Moeezuddin highlighted Africa’s growing economic potential.

He said South Africa has emerged as an attractive market for Pakistani products, services, technology and investment.

Furthermore, he noted that the exhibition will showcase Pakistan’s industrial and export strengths to a wider African audience.

According to him, the event will also create valuable opportunities for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) partnerships.

Trade Agreements and MoUs Expected

Organizers expect several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and trade agreements to be signed during the event.

These agreements are likely to cover multiple sectors, including trade, manufacturing, technology and investment.

Consequently, the expo could open new avenues for economic cooperation between Pakistan and African nations.

Government Pledges Support

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Addressing business leaders, he assured participants of the federal government’s full support.

He said the government remains committed to increasing Pakistan’s presence in African markets and expanding export opportunities.

Strong Representation from Business Community

The announcement ceremony brought together leading figures from Pakistan’s business, diplomatic and industrial sectors.

Among those present were National Assembly member Syed Hafeezuddin, FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Mago, ABAD Chairman Hassan Bakshi, SITE Association President Ahmer Azeem Alvi and former Karachi Chamber President Amir Abdullah Zaki.

Diplomatic representatives and industry stakeholders also attended the gathering.

Focus on Expanding Africa Trade Strategy

Pakistan has increasingly focused on strengthening economic relations with African countries under its “Engage Africa” strategy.

Business leaders believe the Johannesburg expo will help diversify export markets and attract new investment opportunities.

Furthermore, they say stronger commercial ties with Africa could reduce dependence on traditional trading partners.

Strengthening Pakistan-Africa Economic Cooperation

The upcoming trade expo is expected to serve as a major platform for promoting Pakistani products and services across the African continent.

If successful, the event could lead to increased exports, new partnerships and stronger long-term economic relations between Pakistan and Africa.

Organizers believe the initiative marks an important step toward expanding Pakistan’s global trade footprint and unlocking opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions.