LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan for a five-match T20 International series beginning May 25. This tour is part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP), originally planned to include three ODIs and three T20Is. However, with preparations underway for the 2026 T20 World Cup, both boards have decided to replace the ODIs with two extra T20Is to better suit tournament planning.

The series will be held in two cities — Faisalabad and Lahore — and will run from May 25 to June 3. Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which recently hosted both the Champions One-Day Cup and National T20 Cup, will host the first two matches on May 25 and May 27. This marks the return of international cricket to the venue after 17 years; it last staged a match in April 2008 when Pakistan faced Bangladesh in an ODI.

The remaining three matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 30, June 1, and June 3. All fixtures are set to begin at 8:00 PM local time.

The Bangladesh squad is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 and will train at Iqbal Stadium from May 22 to May 24.

T20I Series Schedule: