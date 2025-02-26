LAHORE: Pakistan has been confirmed as the host of the 14th South Asian Games, scheduled to take place from January 23 to 31, 2026, in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Islamabad, as per the South Asian National Olympic Committee’s (SANOC) announcement on Tuesday.

Originally set for 2021, the event faced delays due to COVID-19 and issues between the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the government. Concerns remain over India’s participation, as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) may struggle to obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from its government.

The meeting, chaired by POA President Arif Saeed, included representatives from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives, while India joined virtually. It reaffirmed SANOC’s commitment to regional sports development and cooperation.

The achievements of Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and India’s Neeraj Chopra in javelin at Paris 2024 were highlighted as a symbol of sportsmanship and unity in the region.

Key Decisions & Announcements:

Finalized sports events will be announced by March 31, 2025 after approval from relevant Asian Federations.

A South Asian Olympic Committee Constitution Review Committee will be formed to align with the Olympic Council of Asia.

Rowing will be included only if four National Olympic Committees endorse it.

Approved Sports Disciplines (27 Total):

? Aquatics: Swimming (Men & Women)

? Combat Sports: Boxing, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Wrestling, Wushu (Men & Women)

? Racquet Sports: Badminton, Squash, Table Tennis, Tennis (Men & Women)

? Ball Sports: Basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Cricket, Football, Handball, Beach Handball, Hockey, Volleyball, Beach Volleyball (Men & Women)

? Strength & Endurance: Athletics, Weightlifting, Triathlon (Men & Women)

? Precision Sports: Archery, Shooting, Fencing (Men & Women)

? Traditional & Other Sports: Rugby (Men), Mat Kabaddi (Men & Women), Golf (Men & Women), Billiards & Snooker (Men)

? Pending Approval: Rowing

The upcoming South Asian Games 2026 aim to enhance regional sports and foster collaboration among South Asian nations.