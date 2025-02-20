Indonesia has announced plans to import 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat from Pakistan, according to Arief Prasetyo Adi, head of the country’s National Food Agency. The decision reflects Indonesia’s shift in sourcing due to Pakistan offering more competitive prices compared to India, which was the primary supplier last year.

In 2025, Indonesia aims to import a total of 180,000 metric tons of beef and 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to meet domestic demand. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s food exports have been on an upward trajectory, rising by 8.17% to $4.62 billion during the first seven months of the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to $4.26 billion in the same period last year. This growth has been largely driven by an increase in rice exports, as per data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

This marks the 18th consecutive month of export growth for Pakistan, despite ongoing domestic food inflation that continues to affect local consumers. Rice exports, in particular, played a significant role in this trend, reaching $2.19 billion between July and January 2025—a 3.73% increase from the $2.12 billion recorded in the same period last year.