Karachi (sports reporter) Hyderabad Hunters continued their unbeaten run in the Pakistan Tape Ball Premier League by registering their sixth consecutive victory, defeating Lahore Lions by 11 runs in a thrilling encounter to book a place in the semi-finals.

The match was played at the New Nazimabad Cricket Ground under the auspices of the Pakistan Tape Ball Federation. On the 12th day of the league — regarded as Pakistan’s biggest tape ball tournament — the unbeaten Hyderabad Hunters once again proved their dominance to qualify for the final four stage.

Advertisements

Batting first, Hyderabad Hunters scored 66 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their first innings. M. Raza contributed 20 runs with the help of two sixes, while Ubaid Khan also scored 20 runs off just six deliveries, hitting two sixes. For Lahore Lions, Shah nawaz picked up three wickets.

Pakistan Tape Ball Federation President Zohair Naseer presents the Player of the Match cash prize to Hyderabad Hunters’ M. Raza during the Pakistan Tape Ball Premier League, as former Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed, Sadiq Muhammad, and Lahore Lions owner Saadia Sheikh look on.

In reply, Lahore Lions posted 78 runs for the loss of five wickets, taking a 12-run lead. Falak Bashir was the standout performer with 23 runs off 10 balls, including two fours and two sixes. Majid Ali claimed two wickets for Hyderabad.

In their second innings, Hyderabad Hunters piled up 127 runs for the loss of just one wicket, gaining an overall lead of 115 runs. M. Raza played a spectacular knock, scoring 57 runs off 18 balls with two fours and eight sixes, while Numran Khan added 49 runs off 21 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes.

Chasing a target of 116 runs, Lahore Lions could manage only 104 runs for the loss of three wickets. Falak Bashir once again impressed with 54 runs off 16 balls, smashing five fours and five sixes. Captain Abdul Basit scored 26 runs, including three sixes and a four. Muazullah took two wickets for Hyderabad Hunters.

With this performance, M. Raza also achieved a major milestone by completing a half-century of sixes in the league, having struck 53 sixes in six matches. Karachi Kids’ Osama Ali and Peshawar Shaheens’ Sarmad Hamid are jointly second with 30 sixes each, while Rawalpindi Royals’ Taimoor Mirza is fourth with 29 sixes.

M. Raza was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance.