ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Army on Tuesday successfully carried out the training launch of the newly inducted Fatah-4 Ground-Launched Cruise Missile, capable of hitting targets up to 750 kilometers away.

Developed indigenously, the missile is equipped with advanced avionics and a terrain-hugging flight design, enabling it to deliver precision strikes while evading enemy defenses.

The launch was observed by the Chief of General Staff, senior military officials, and the team of scientists and engineers who played a pivotal role in the missile’s development. The successful test marks a significant boost to the Army Rocket Force Command’s operational capabilities.

The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to the armed forces, scientists, and engineers for the achievement, terming it a major milestone in strengthening Pakistan’s defense arsenal.