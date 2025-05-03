RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Saturday successfully conducted a training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers, as part of Exercise INDUS, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced.

The launch was aimed at assessing the operational readiness of troops and validating the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability, reinforcing Pakistan’s strategic capabilities.

The test was witnessed by the Commander of Army Strategic Forces Command, top officials from the Strategic Plans Division, and scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organizations.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and service chiefs congratulated the team, expressing full confidence in the strategic forces’ technical proficiency and commitment to credible minimum deterrence for national defense.

The test follows rising tensions between Pakistan and India, particularly after the recent Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which India blamed on Pakistan — a claim Islamabad has strongly rejected in the absence of evidence.