KARACHI: Pakistan’s automotive engineering and aftermarket industry is receiving strong international attention at Automechanika Istanbul 2026, currently being held at the Istanbul TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center.

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Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Automechanika Istanbul is considered one of the region’s largest international exhibitions for the automotive aftermarket sector.

Global Exhibition Draws Thousands of Industry Participants

The exhibition features 1,369 exhibitors, with international participation accounting for 55 percent of total exhibitors from 41 countries. In addition, 11 country pavilions are participating in the global automotive event.

Pakistan has maintained a consistent presence at the exhibition through the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Pavilion for the past 12 years, strengthening the country’s visibility in the global automotive aftermarket industry.

TDAP Pavilion Showcases Pakistan’s Engineering Strength

TDAP organized Pakistan’s participation through a dedicated pavilion featuring 10 companies, while Get Mechanic is participating independently, bringing the total number of Pakistani exhibitors to 11.

The Pakistani companies participating under the TDAP Pavilion include TM Rubber, Ammarian Industry, Matchless Engineering, Metaline Industries, Ravi Autos Sheikhupura, Thermosole, Silver Falcon Engineering, Royal Tech, Zero Racing, and The General Tyres.

The exhibition highlights Pakistan’s growing capabilities in automotive manufacturing, engineering, spare parts, tyres, and aftermarket products.

Exhibitors Report Positive Business Response

Usman Khadim, CEO of Get Mechanic, described the exhibition experience as highly encouraging.

“We are participating in Automechanika Istanbul for the first time and are very satisfied with the visitor footfall. We expect the upcoming days to be very productive and beneficial for our business,” he said.

Meanwhile, Osama Rasool, General Manager Business Development at TM Rubber Industries, also praised the strong response from international visitors during the opening days of the exhibition.

He noted that the exhibition platform is expected to create valuable business opportunities and strengthen international commercial linkages for Pakistani companies.

Pakistan’s Automotive Sector Gains Global Recognition

Industry representatives believe the strong visitor interest reflects Pakistan’s rising industrial capability and expanding role in the international automotive aftermarket sector.

The continued participation of Pakistani companies in global trade exhibitions is also helping improve export opportunities, international networking, and business collaboration for the country’s engineering sector.