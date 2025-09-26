Karachi – September 26, 2025 – In a major stride toward global data integration, transparency, and commercial innovation, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has officially launched its End-of-Day (EOD) Market Data Product on the Deutsche Börse Data Shop, in collaboration with Deutsche Börse AG, PSX’s exclusive international licensor and one of the world’s foremost providers of financial data services. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in PSX’s efforts to elevate the visibility and credibility of Pakistan’s capital markets on the global stage.

The newly launched product is available under a subscription-based model, offering international investors, analysts, and reputable market data vendors structured and reliable access to PSX’s official closing prices, index data, market statistics, and corporate announcements. This comprehensive dataset is designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality financial information that supports decision-making, risk assessment, and strategic planning across global markets.

Beyond its analytical utility, the product introduces a new layer of data integrity and validation, allowing users to cross-reference live market feeds with PSX’s official closing values. The availability of corporate announcements—including corporate action data—adds further value, serving as a critical resource for valuation experts, and institutional investors seeking verified and timely information.

By making this rich dataset globally accessible through Deutsche Börse’s established distribution network, PSX is not only expanding its international footprint but also unlocking new revenue streams through the monetization of its market data—bringing its commercial practices in line with global norms. This initiative underscores PSX’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and sustainable growth, and reflects its strategic vision to position Pakistan’s capital markets as a credible and data-rich destination for global investment.