Karachi, April 14, 2025 – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) proudly launched Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025 (PFLW 2025) with a Gong Ceremony, marking the start of a nationwide initiative to promote financial literacy and inclusion. This impactful campaign is organized in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Central Depository Company (CDC), and National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL).

The Gong Ceremony, held at the PSX Trading Hall, symbolized the financial sector’s collective commitment to democratizing access to financial knowledge and empowering every Pakistani to participate in the nation’s economic growth. It brought together leaders from key institutions, reaffirming their shared resolve to bridge knowledge gaps and foster an inclusive economy.

Throughout PFLW 2025, a diverse range of activities will be conducted across schools, colleges, universities, and communities nationwide. These include workshops, awareness sessions, and digital campaigns designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed for informed financial decision-making.

As part of its outreach efforts, PSX is excited to announce the National Trading Simulation Contest, “Battle of the Bulls – The Ultimate Investment Challenge.” Registration opens today, April 14, 2025, and closes on May 5, 2025. The competition will offer participants a risk-free virtual trading experience to master the art and science of stock trading. Spanning three months, the contest will culminate in a prize distribution ceremony, where winners will receive prizes worth substancial amount of money. Interested participants can register at: https://www.psx.com.pk/psx/PSX-Battle-of-the-Bulls.

Chairperson of PSX, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, emphasized the transformative power of financial education during her address: “There is no doubt that literacy—and particularly financial literacy—is critical for any society. Financial literacy serves as the bedrock for an inclusive economy. We must work together on building an ecosystem that enables meaningful impact. Educating people about financial products is key to empowering them, especially youth and women, to take charge of their financial futures.”

Governor SBP Mr. Jameel Ahmad emphasized the need for financial literacy to achieve true financial inclusion. He reaffirmed that increasing financial inclusion remains a top strategic goal within the SBP’s Strategic Vision 2028, alongside building an innovative and inclusive digital financial ecosystem.

Governor shared key initiatives under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) 2024-28, including efforts to increase financial inclusion from 64% to 75% by 2028, while reducing the gender gap in financial services from 34% to 25% by 2028. Governor SBP also expressed his appreciation to the PSX management for their continued efforts in providing a vital platform for the country’s capital market. Mr. Ahmad highlighted the importance of Pakistan Stock Exchange in enabling corporations to raise capital and offering investors the opportunity for substantial returns on their savings.

Mr. Zeeshan Rehman Khattak, Commissioner of SECP, echoed the need for collaborative efforts: “Financial literacy is the first step toward protecting the public from misinformation and helps them make sound financial decisions. It’s essential that we work together—regulators, institutions, and stakeholders—to achieve true financial inclusion.”

CEO of NCCPL, Mr. Naveed Qazi, outlined the week’s agenda: “The coming week will see a series of targeted activities on this important subject. Promoting financial literacy in the Pakistani context is vital, and collaboration across institutions is crucial to achieving greater financial inclusion.”

Reflecting on PSX’s vision, MD & CEO Mr. Farrukh H. Sabzwari shared: “Pakistan’s investor base remains below 400,000, showing that there is considerable room to grow. Our focus on Gen Z is essential to ensure that future generations are equipped with financial awareness. At PSX, financial literacy is a core strategic priority. We are working closely with all stakeholders to educate the public on investment avenues and diversity in participation. With continued support, our aim is to expand the number of IPOs to 40 over the next three years, increasing market depth and investor confidence.”

The holistic initiativesof PSX demonstrates itsunwavering commitment to fostering a financially aware and economically empowered Pakistan, paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future.