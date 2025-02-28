Karachi, February 28, 2025 – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a gong ceremony to celebrate the successful listing of Zarea Limited, a leading B2B e-commerce platform revolutionizing commodity trading and distribution in Pakistan. Established in September 2020, Zarea Limited has emerged as a pioneer in the digital B2B marketplace, connecting buyers and sellers of cement, steel, agricultural biomass, and construction materials.

The ceremony was graced by Mr. Sharjeel Inam Memon, Senior Minister for Information Transport & Mass Transit, Govt. of Sindh, and Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO of National Bank of Pakistan, as chief guests. Also in attendance were Mr. Farrukh H. Sabzwari, MD & CEO of PSX, Board Members and Management of PSX, Mr. Ali Alam Qamar, CEO of Zarea Limited, Board members of Zarea Limited, Mr. Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities and Mr. Muhammad Shahid, CEO of Growth Securities.

Zarea Limited’s listing marks the first Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 2025 on the main board of the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The IPO concluded with an oversubscription of 1.9 times, raising a total of PKR 1.03 billion through the book-building process.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Farrukh H. Sabzwari, MD & CEO of PSX, said, “The successful IPO of Zarea Limited marks a significant milestone for Pakistan’s capital market, reflecting growing investor confidence in technology-driven enterprises. This achievement underscores the strength and vibrancy of PSX as a platform for fostering innovation and entrepreneurial growth. We congratulate Zarea Limited on this remarkable journey and look forward to supporting more companies in unlocking their potential through our capital market.”

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ali Alam Qamar, CEO Zarea Limited, said, “Today marks a defining moment for Zarea Limited as we proudly list on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. As Pakistan’s leading B2B commodities marketplace, we are on a mission to transform the industry through technology, efficiency, transparency, and innovation. With Pakistan’s commodities market valued at over $20 billion, Zarea aims to capture at least 1-2% of this market in the next 7-10 years InshaAllah.

This listing is just the beginning. With a clear vision, strong fundamentals, and a rapidly growing digital economy, we are poised to redefine how commodities trade in Pakistan. To our investors—this is your opportunity to be part of the future of B2B commerce. Together, we will build something extraordinary.”

Mr. Mohammed Sohail, CEO, Topline Securities Limited, said, “Over the years, Topline Securities has been actively working towards the development of Pakistan’s capital markets in various ways. One of the key areas we’ve focused on is the introduction of new companies through IPOs, and this is something we have been pursuing aggressively.

In recent years, we’ve had the privilege of bringing many unique and diverse companies to the market, and their performance has been exceptional, delivering outstanding returns to their shareholders.

And today, Alhamdulillah, Topline and Growth are here for the listing of Zarea, a leading digital

technology company that is revolutionizing Pakistan’s commodity trading market with its comprehensive B2B e-commerce platform. I am confident that this new listing will add much-needed depth and breadth to the market, just like the previous IPOs we have brought to the PSX. As an advisor, we have emphasized the importance of corporate governance with the Zarea team to ensure maximum value creation for its shareholders.”

Giving his remarks Mr. Muhammad Shahid CEO of Growth Securities, said “On behalf of Growth Securities Limited, I want to congratulate the leadership and the entire management team of Zarea Limited on its successful listing on the Stock Exchange. This achievement is a testament to the company’s vision, leadership, and commitment to excellence. It also marks a significant milestone for Growth Securities as it is our first listing in the capacity of Joint CTI and Book Runner. I’m confident that this new chapter will bring even more growth and opportunities for the company, and we wish them continued success post listing.”