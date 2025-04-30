ISLAMABAD, April 30, 2025 : Pakistan Single Window (PSW), CARE Pakistan and Mastercard Centre for Inclusive Growth (MCIG) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to support women entrepreneurs in Pakistan by enhancing digital skills and strengthening business networks.

The collaboration will leverage PSW’s Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program (WEP), CARE’s extensive development expertise, and Mastercard’s global network to empower women-led MSMEs across Pakistan. This initiative will facilitate women-led small businesses grow and access cross-border trade opportunities.

Key areas of collaboration include entrepreneurship development through programs designed to support women in starting and scaling their businesses, and capacity building by offering training in business management, leadership, and digital skills. The partnership also emphasizes networking and mentorship, creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs to connect with peers and industry experts. Advocacy and policy engagement will be promoted to foster a supportive environment for women-led businesses. The collaboration will further contribute to research and data sharing to support inclusive policymaking and effective program design and joint activities such as events, campaigns, and workshops will be undertaken to amplify women’s voices in business.

“Empowering women entrepreneurs is a key priority for Pakistan Single Window. This partnership with CARE Pakistan aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance trade facilitation and promote inclusive economic growth. Through the Khadijah Program, we are committed to providing women entrepreneurs with the digital tools and resources they need to thrive in the global marketplace, creating new opportunities for them to grow their businesses and contribute to Pakistan’s economic development,” said Syed Aftab Haider, CEO, Pakistan Single Window.

Mastercard, as part of its financial and digital inclusion efforts, has connected over 50 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to the digital economy.

“Through this partnership with CARE and the Strive Women program, we aim to unlock the potential of women-led MSMEs in Pakistan by providing them with the financial tools and resources they need to succeed. This way, we are working to bridge the financial inclusion gap to foster sustainable growth that benefits not just businesses but entire communities,” said Arslan Khan, Country Manager, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Mastercard.

“Women entrepreneurs are backbone of economies around the world. Between 8 million and 10 million small and medium-sized enterprises across the developing world have at least one female owner, so when we provide them with financial tools they need to succeed, we are creating a future where women-led business can thrive. We are proud to partner with PSW and CARE to advance financial inclusion for women entrepreneurs by combining our resources and expertise to unlock opportunities for generations to come,” said Subhashini Chandran, Senior Vice President of Social Impact for Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa at the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth.

“We are thrilled to sign a memorandum of understanding with PSW to grow women-led small business in Pakistan. The Strive Women program underscores our commitment to fostering a robust ecosystem that nurtures the growth of women-led businesses. Women entrepreneurs play a pivotal role in driving economic progress, and by collectively addressing the barriers they face, we can unlock their full potential for exponential impact on our economy. As we sign this MOU, we, in collaboration with PSW and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, reaffirm our dedication to creating pathways for women to thrive in the business landscape. Together with our partners, we aspire to cultivate an environment where women entrepreneurs can flourish, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to our society,” said Adil Sheraz, Country Director, CARE Pakistan.