The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is showcasing Pakistan’s premium food and agricultural products at SIAL China 2026, one of Asia’s largest food industry exhibitions, being held from May 18 to 20 in Shanghai.

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A total of 13 Pakistani companies are participating under the Pakistan Pavilion, representing a wide range of products including rice, processed foods, beverages, Himalayan pink salt, dairy items, sesame seeds, and other agri-food exports.

The exhibition aims to strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and China while promoting Pakistan’s high-quality food products in one of the world’s biggest import markets. Chinese buyers, distributors, importers, and food industry representatives are expected to engage with Pakistani exhibitors for sourcing and business opportunities.

China remains one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a key destination for Pakistani agricultural exports. According to TDAP, Pakistan’s food exports to China have shown strong growth during 2025–26, particularly in the rice sector.

Pakistani rice exports to China crossed USD 45 million in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting rising demand and improved market access for Pakistani products in the Chinese market.

TDAP expressed confidence that participation in SIAL China 2026 will help Pakistani companies secure new export orders, build long-term partnerships, and further diversify exports to China while enhancing bilateral trade cooperation.