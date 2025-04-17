Pakistan’s junior squash players delivered an impressive performance at the Australian Junior Open, clinching four gold medals and one silver, highlighting the country’s rising talent on the international stage.

Defending champion Mehwish Ali retained her Girls U-17 title with a dominant 11-5, 11-5, 11-7 win over Eden-Alma Poulava. The top seed went unbeaten throughout the tournament, not dropping a single set.

Azan Ali Khan mirrored her achievement in the Boys U-17 final, defeating Australia’s Henry Kross in straight sets (11-6, 11-4, 11-9). Ranked second in Pakistan, Khan displayed exceptional composure and skill in his matches.

In the Girls U-13 category, 12-year-old Mahnoor Ali cruised to gold with a flawless 11-2, 11-5, 11-6 victory over Riyo Kawabata. Like her elder sister Mehwish, Mahnoor won all her matches in straight sets.

Ahmad Ali Naz secured the fourth gold for Pakistan in the Boys U-11 final. After an early setback in the second set, Naz, Pakistan’s top-ranked player in his category, bounced back to defeat Freddie Goldsmith 3-1 (11-5, 2-11, 11-6, 11-6).