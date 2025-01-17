Karachi : Sajjad Mustafa Syed, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), has stressed that the upcoming edition of the LEAP 2025 on 09 – 12 February in Riyadh provides an excellent opportunity for Pakistani IT and ITeS companies across varied verticals of the tech sector to project, position and promote their products and services on an international-scale.

Sajjad Mustafa Syed informed that P@SHA and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) will be organizing Pakistan x Saudi Business Forum on 8th February in coordination to provide B2B networking; exploration and matchmaking opportunities between the IT industries of the two countries and beyond.

Sajjad Mustafa Syed noted that in LEAP 2024 Riyadh, Pakistan’s IT industry was represented by 74 companies and 800 delegates at LEAP 2024 in Riyadh. There were 172,000 participants from 183 countries in 2024’s mega, global event; which was rightfully hyped as the Digital Davos, he added.

Elaborating upon Pakistan’s IT industry policy, Sajjad Mustafa Syed, highlighted that Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has made IT as one of their focus areas for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) – and, a number of differentiating incentives are on the offer:

(i) thriving IT infrastructure and ecosystem including 40+ Software Technology Parks and Special Technology Zones (STZs)

(ii) Pakistan is exporting IT services to over 170 countries

(iii) PSEB supports 100 percent equity ownership for IT companies

(iv) 100 percent repatriation of capital and dividends is allowed

(v) income tax credits offered for IT exports to foreign investors

(vi) Pakistan is one of the top 5 English speaking countries

(vii) Second largest online-labor-providing country in the world in software development

Muhammad Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman of P@SHA, highlighted LEAP 2025 as a timely opportunity to showcase its IT/ITeS companies on the international trade platform and expand business in the Middle East market, particularly in Saudi Arabia, which is undergoing transformation with its Vision 2030. Saudi Arabia, boasting the largest economy in the Middle East; and, ranking among the top twenty globally, holds a significant share in the tech industry, he added.

Muhammad Umair Nizam explained that Pakistan’s strategic location positions it as a gateway to Central Asia; making it an optimal choice for establishing a digital corridor providing access to Middle Eastern, African and Asian markets. With an impressive network of marine cables; ensuring advanced connectivity, coupled with a favorable time zone advantage, Pakistan enhances operational efficiency with nearly equal time differences to both London and Sydney.