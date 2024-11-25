Pakistan has seen a staggering 33% increase in child sexual abuse cases over the past six years, with over 26,000 children falling victim to these heinous crimes.

According to official and non-governmental data, an average of 13 children are subjected to sexual abuse daily, highlighting a national crisis that demands immediate attention.

Research conducted by Hum Investigates reveals that 78% of all reported cases in the first half of 2024 occurred in Punjab, a province grappling with widespread child abuse and inadequate law enforcement. In just six months, 862 cases of sexual abuse were reported, alongside 668 child abductions, 82 mysterious disappearances, 18 early marriages, and 48 instances of abuse linked to pornography.

A recent incident in Gujranwala involved the husband of a schoolteacher, who confessed to sexually abusing young schoolgirls over several years. Medical reports confirmed the abuse of five girls aged 11 to 14. While the school was shut down, the trauma endured by the victims and their families remains immeasurable.

From 2018 to 2023, Pakistan recorded fluctuating but consistently alarming numbers of child abuse cases, reflecting the persistent vulnerability of minors.

In 2018, 5,048 cases were reported, slightly decreasing to 4,751 in 2019 and 4,273 in 2020. A notable drop occurred in 2021, with 2,078 cases reported, but the numbers surged again to 4,273 in 2022 and 4,420 in 2023.

Preliminary data from 2024 paints an equally grim picture, with numerous cases linked to crimes involving the dark web and pornographic content. Experts believe these figures represent only a fraction of the true scale, as many cases go unreported due to fear, stigma, or powerful perpetrators.