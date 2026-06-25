Pakistan-Russia Relations Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Hosts NDU Delegation in Moscow

Irfan Shaikh June 25, 2026 0
Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi meeting the National Defence University delegation in Moscow.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi receives the NDU delegation at Pakistan House in Moscow.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, welcomed a delegation from the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad, at Pakistan House in Moscow during the delegation’s educational study visit.

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The visit formed part of an academic programme designed to strengthen international understanding and expand exposure to global strategic and policy perspectives.

Strategic Dialogue and Exchange

The meeting also included representatives from leading Russian think tanks. During the interaction, participants exchanged views on a wide range of regional and international issues.

In addition, the discussion encouraged intellectual engagement and created opportunities for constructive dialogue among academic and policy experts.

Furthermore, participants explored ideas related to strategic cooperation, international affairs and evolving global dynamics.

Strengthening Pakistan-Russia Relations

The interaction reflected the growing importance of academic and diplomatic exchanges in supporting stronger Pakistan-Russia relations.

Moreover, officials highlighted the value of dialogue in building mutual understanding and encouraging long-term cooperation.

The engagement also demonstrated the role of educational study tours in connecting institutions and promoting informed discussion.

Educational Engagement in Russia

The NDU delegation is currently visiting the Russian Federation as part of its educational study programme.

During the visit, delegates are expected to continue interactions with academic and strategic institutions. These engagements aim to broaden perspectives and strengthen professional and institutional connections.

The visit reflects Pakistan’s continued emphasis on dialogue, education and international cooperation.

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