Islamabad, Pakistan – Oceanic Group / Marsh in Pakistan, led by Group MD Asad ur Rehman, recently hosted a meeting with Romanian officials, including Ambassador H.E. Dr. Dan Stoenescu, Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Robert Eduard Preda, and Head of Consular Section Cristian-Stelian COROMA. The meeting aimed to explore potential collaboration opportunities between Pakistan and Romania in the insurance, reinsurance, and IT sectors.

The discussions centered on bilateral trade opportunities, with a focus on Romania’s growing IT industry and Pakistan’s expertise in IT. Both parties identified potential areas for mutually beneficial partnerships, including knowledge sharing, joint ventures, and investment opportunities that could drive growth and innovation.

Atif Farooqi, Advisor to the Group MD of Marsh McLennan in Pakistan, emphasized the potential for collaboration, stating, “Pakistan’s IT expertise and Romania’s strategic location in Europe create a promising foundation for partnerships. Romania’s recent accession to the Schengen Zone as of January 1, 2025, further enhances opportunities for cooperation, particularly in reinsurance. This partnership has the potential to be truly outstanding, benefiting both nations and elevating our economic ties.”