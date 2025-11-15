Karachi, November 15, 2025 — The Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC) actively participated in the screening of the acclaimed Romanian film The New Year That Never Came (Anul Nou care n-a fost, 2024) at Karachi Film School, held as part of the European Film Festival. The event showcased a powerful historical tragicomedy set during the fall of Romania’s communist regime in 1989.

PRBC’s Advisor and COO, Atif Farooqi, expressed his appreciation for the cultural exchange, stating, “This remarkable film highlights a significant chapter in Romanian history through a deeply moving narrative. Our longstanding bilateral relations are strengthened through such cultural collaborations that foster mutual understanding and open avenues for future cooperation.”

The event was also attended by Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC, who reaffirmed his commitment to promoting close ties between Pakistan and Romania across cultural, business, and diplomatic spheres.

Adding his perspective, Amjad Hussain Shah, General Manager PTV and Honorary Regional Lead (Culture) of PRBC, remarked, “Cultural diplomacy serves as a bridge between nations. Screenings like this not only celebrate artistic excellence but also bring our peoples closer through shared stories and emotions. Such initiatives enrich both our societies and reflect the vibrant spirit of Pakistan-Romania friendship.”

The screening was organized jointly by the Embassy of Romania, Romanian Cultural Institute, Romanian Language Institute, Romanian National Archives, Pakistan Romania Business Council, and Pakistan-Romania Friendship Association, with Discover Pakistan and HUM News serving as media partners.

This initiative continues to reflect the enduring friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Romania built over six decades, contributing to strengthened people-to-people connections and enhanced bilateral partnerships.

