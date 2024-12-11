Islamabad, Pakistan – December 11, 2024 :
Ambassador Designate of Romania to Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Dan Stoenescu, met with Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO, Paksitan Romania Business Council, and Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman PRBC to discuss strengthening economic cooperation and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Romania.
The meeting highlighted PRBC’s 14 years of efforts in promoting mutual understanding and cooperation, further solidifying the strong relationship between the two nations as they celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.
Ambassador Designate of Romania to Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Dan Stoenescu (center), with Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO (left), and Chairman Sohail Shamim Firpo (right), representing the Pakistan-Romania Business Council (PRBC), during their constructive meeting at the Embassy of Romania in Islamabad.
