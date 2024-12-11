Ambassador Designate of Romania to Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Dan Stoenescu, met with Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO, Paksitan Romania Business Council, and Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman PRBC to discuss strengthening economic cooperation and cultural exchange between Pakistan and Romania.

The meeting highlighted PRBC’s 14 years of efforts in promoting mutual understanding and cooperation, further solidifying the strong relationship between the two nations as they celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.