ISLAMABAD : A delegation from the Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC), comprising Atif Farooqi, Advisor and Chief Operating Officer, and Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman, called on Justice (R) Irfan Qadir, Advisor Legal Affairs to the President of Pakistan, at the President House today. Justice Irfan Qadir revealed that how President’s office is furnishing instant relief and justice to common persons, businessmen and to local and foreign investors. Justice (R) Irfan Qadir emphasized the crucial role of effective coordination between the Ombudspersons’ offices and the President’s Office in providing relief to individuals and businesses with legitimate grievances. He assured support of the President’s Office to the Ombudspersons’ mandates, aimed at protecting citizens’ and businesses’ rights

and promoting good governance.

The meeting highlighted the importance of a conducive business environment, facilitated by effective dispute resolution mechanisms, in fostering bilateral trade between Pakistan and Romania.

The PRBC delegation discussed opportunities for enhancing trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Romania. A stable and predictable legal framework is essential for attracting foreign investment and promoting trade. “Effective dispute resolution mechanisms are vital for building investor confidence and promoting bilateral trade,” said Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman, PRBC. “We appreciate Justice (R) Irfan Qadir’s

commitment to upholding the rule of law and promoting good governance.” “A favorable business climate, backed by robust legal institutions, is key to unlocking the full potential of Pakistan-Romania trade. We’re committed to fostering greater economic cooperation and people-topeople ties between our nations,” added Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO, PRBC. Zia Ul Rasheed Abbasi, Director General (Legal Affairs), President’s Secretariat, noted: “Streamlining regulatory frameworks and ensuring swift dispute resolution will not only boost investor confidence but also contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and competitiveness in the global market.”