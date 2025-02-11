Quetta, February 11: Mr. Florian Walter – Pakistan representative of The German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHK) – visited Martin Dow’s state-of-the-art plant in Quetta. He was accompanied by the Honorary Consul of Germany Mir Murad Baluch. The visit provided an opportunity for both parties to explore potential areas of collaboration and mutual growth.

During his visit, Mr. Walter and Mr. Baluch were given a comprehensive tour of the facility, showcasing Martin Dow’s commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence. They were also briefed about Martin Dow’s CSR projects in Quetta and Balochistan.

Mr. Walter expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality and praised Martin Dow’s state-of-the-art facility, emphasizing the potential for German-Pakistan cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector. He also appreciated the contribution Martin Dow Group is making towards the development of the province.

Expressing his views, Mr. Walter said, “I appreciate Martin Dow’s commitment to the expansion of Pakistan’s healthcare industry by providing extraordinary healthcare services to the masses, and even beyond the borders, positioning Martin Dow as one of the major healthcare groups of Pakistan.” He also appreciated Martin Dow’s Technical Trainee Associate Program for creating employment opportunities for the people of Quetta and Balochistan. “This indeed will go a long way in bringing progress for the least developed province of the country and above all will bring prosperity for the people of Balochistan.” He added.

Welcoming the honorable guests, Mr. Mubashir Hussain – Chief Operating Officer, Technical & Group Supply Chain, stated that this visit underscores Martin Dow’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and driving growth through innovation and collaboration. “Pakistan and Germany have a long-standing relationship rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and cooperation”, he remarked.