KARACHI: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society organized a free medical camp in Orangi Town, where residents received free medical tests, medicines, and consultations from specialist doctors.

The camp took place at the Red Crescent center in Orangi Town No. 5. Moreover, it marked the third free medical camp organized in the area.

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Dr. Nishat Attends as Chief Guest

Renowned gynecologist Dr. Nishat attended the event as the chief guest. She currently serves at various hospitals and actively participates in healthcare initiatives.

Meanwhile, local Member of the Provincial Assembly Mazhar also attended the event.

During the ceremony, the guests visited different medical stalls and appreciated the healthcare services provided to residents.

Organizers Distribute Certificates Among Participants

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Nishat and MPA Mazhar distributed certificates among participants and volunteers.

Furthermore, Rehan Hashmi thanked Dr. Nishat for her participation. The management also presented her with flowers as a gesture of appreciation.

Red Crescent Plans Permanent Healthcare Services

Chairman Rehan Hashmi said the organization plans to provide permanent free medical services at the Orangi Town No. 5 center.

In addition, he said the Red Crescent recently recovered nearby land from long-term illegal occupation. After reclaiming the property, the organization now aims to expand healthcare, education, and vocational training opportunities for local residents.

Several notable personalities also attended the event. These included eye specialist Dr. Khalid, Secretary Kanwar Wasim, NNRCWA Core Committee member Zahid Abbasi, and Sindh Kickboxing President Farhan Alam.