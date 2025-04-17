In a major boost to its external finances, Pakistan achieved a record monthly current account surplus of $1.2 billion in March 2025, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This impressive development was primarily driven by an exceptional surge in workers’ remittances, which soared to a historic high of $4.1 billion during the month.

Compared to March 2024, when the surplus stood at $363 million, the figure marks a staggering 230% year-on-year increase. Market analysts, including Topline Securities and Arif Habib Limited, have recognized this as the country’s highest-ever monthly surplus.

For the first nine months of FY2025, the cumulative current account posted a surplus of $1.86 billion, in stark contrast to the $1.65 billion deficit recorded in the same period of FY2024.

Export earnings also showed growth, increasing by 8.7% year-on-year to $3.51 billion in March 2025, while imports rose 8% to $5.92 billion. The standout performance came from remittances, which jumped over 71% compared to the previous year, providing a significant lift to Pakistan’s economic outlook.