ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reiterated its firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, as it engaged in a series of counter-terrorism dialogues with the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan, the Foreign Office (FO) stated on Friday.

The country’s counterterrorism strategy, anchored in the National Action Plan (NAP) and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 1997, focuses on dismantling terror networks, regulating religious seminaries, and cutting off extremist financing. To ensure better coordination between intelligence and law enforcement agencies, the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) was established. Additionally, military operations such as Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad have been launched to eliminate militant hideouts, while legal reforms have aimed at strengthening the prosecution process. However, ideological extremism and sustainable de-radicalisation remain ongoing challenges, especially in the face of evolving regional threats and changing militant tactics.

During a press briefing, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan provided an update on the second round of the Pakistan-UK Counter-Terrorism Dialogue, held from February 17 to 18. Both sides exchanged views on the security situation in Afghanistan, global and regional developments, and threats posed by terrorist groups.

The FO also highlighted that Pakistan and the EU held their ninth Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in Brussels on February 20. The Pakistani delegation was led by Ambassador Abdul Hameed, Director General for Counter-Terrorism, while the EU side was represented by Maciej Stadejek, Director for Security and Defence Policy at the European External Action Service.

On February 26, Pakistan and Japan held their fourth round of Counter-Terrorism Consultations in Tokyo. Ambassador Nabeel Munir, Additional Secretary (UN), led the Pakistani delegation, while Japan was represented by Minami Hiroyuki, Ambassador for International Cooperation on Countering Terrorism and Organised Crime. Both sides discussed evolving terrorist threats at the national and regional levels and reiterated their shared commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms.

The FO spokesperson also highlighted the recent visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who arrived in Pakistan with a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and prominent business leaders. During the visit, Pakistan and the UAE signed five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in sectors such as banking, railways, mining, and infrastructure development.