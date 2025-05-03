In a landmark move, Pakistan Railways has opened five luxury saloon coaches for public booking, following the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. This change in policy, executed by Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, marks the first time these high-end coaches — previously reserved for top government officials — are now accessible to the general public.

A Pakistan Railways spokesperson stated that the saloons, once exclusive to figures like the prime minister and railways executives, can now be booked by regular passengers. Despite their upscale nature, the fare structure will be kept “highly affordable” to make the experience accessible to a broad segment of travelers.

In addition to this, Pakistan Railways is set to enhance passenger convenience by installing ATMs from commercial banks at major railway stations. The rollout will begin with key stations and gradually expand nationwide, ensuring easy access to financial services during travel.