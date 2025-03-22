Pakistan Railways has announced a 20% discount on fares for the first three days of Eid-ul-Fitr, making travel more affordable for passengers during the festive season.

According to the official notification, the discount will be applicable to all mail, express, and intercity trains, including advanced bookings. However, the special offer will not apply to Eid special trains. Railway authorities have directed all booking offices to strictly implement the fare reduction.

To accommodate the expected surge in travelers, three Eid special trains will operate from Karachi to Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Schedule of Eid Special Trains:

? March 26 – 1:00 PM: First train from Karachi Cantt to Lahore.

? March 27 – 8:30 PM: Second train from Karachi City Station to Rawalpindi.

? March 28 – 9:00 PM: Third train from Karachi Cantt to Lahore.

The Federal Government has officially declared Eid holidays from March 31 to April 2. Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is a significant Islamic festival observed worldwide.